AVON PARK — The Avon Park City Council approved the first reading of an ordinance increasing its pay, which is already quite a bit above their counterparts in Sebring and Lake Placid.
The ordinance amends part of the City Code raising the pay and allowing for participation by councilmembers in the city’s insurance program.
The ordinance increases the Avon Park council members’ compensation rate from $760.20 to $867 per month.
The mayor’s compensation in Avon Park increases from $916.20 to $1,023 per month.
Council members and the mayor will also be paid $25 monthly for every regular, special and workshop council meeting they attend during that month.
The Sebring councilmembers are paid about one-third compared to the Avon Park councilmembers.
The Sebring mayor and councilmembers are paid $1 a year plus $300 per month for expenses.
The Town of Lake Placid is on a tight budget with councilmembers receiving $100 per month and the mayor receiving $150 per month.
Lake Placid Mayor John Holbrook said the way it is set in the Lake Placid City Charter, it would take a referendum to change the mayor and council’s compensation.
“We have no inclination at this point to even think about doing it,” he said. “And, that’s how we keep taxes down, too, in our salary.”
Among the elected board members in the county, the School Board and County Commissioners are compensated at a much greater level than municipal councilmembers.
For the 2022-23 fiscal year the annual compensation for the each School Board member is $37,956.
The annual pay for the County Commissioners is $61,059.96 with the commissioner chair receiving $65,242.32 annually.
The City of Wauchula pays its councilmembers and mayor $500 per month.