Editor’s note: Avon Park sets a precedent in a capitalistic venture with government agencies. Professionals from all over the country are coming together to be involved in a new concept –combining aviation with biofuel farming. The next story will explain how this will help the citrus industry. This is the first and second in a series of eight stories.
AVON PARK — Avon Park Executive Airport first opened as a civil airport in 1940. The local population was 3,125. During World War II the City of Avon Park leased the airport to the United States Army Air Forces. The military population in Avon Park grew by 10,000. Essentially creating a boomtown effect. Without a plan, the town grew into scattered sections of suburbs.
Pockets of community suburbs were formed by residents around Avon Park based on occupation. Farm workers gravitated together, living closer to packing houses and farms. Military personnel occupied the outskirts of town.
The heavy military presence coupled with the agricultural industry took on a life cycle of its own.
“People kinda made up their own communities,” said Garrett Anderson, mayor. Many of the surrounding suburbs were created when the town was supported by the citrus industry.
When the war ended in 1945, Avon Park became collateral damage. The military bases closed down leaving an economic void. Fortunately the city could rely on the citrus industry to support basic services but economic growth was slowing down and without money for improvements, the town struggled.
Another blow to the local economy occurred in 1976 when Amtrak closed the train depot after 50 years of rail service, delivering consumer goods and passengers to Avon Park. Bit by bit, the town was falling behind, floundering for another 12 years before a master plan was created.
Dubbed the City of Charm, Avon Park was determined to live up to its name and in 1988 formed the Avon Park Community Redevelopment Agency to include three special districts for improvements.
Retired Air Force captain and retired Avon Park city manager Clarence B. Shirey said it was sometime after he retired in 1993 when the U.S. Air Force closed its Electronic Warfare Simulation Program. He noted the local economy lost 300 personnel who were buying gas, supporting the local businesses in town. In a small rural town, 300 people do make an impact in revenue losses.
A plan to rejuvenate the blighted city through redevelopment was placed in motion, but like all good plans … there’s always a monkey wrench tossed in. In this case, it was Mother Nature.
Data collected by USDA indicated an increasing number of hurricanes, storm events and freezing temperatures have continuously impacted the citrus industry throughout Florida since the mid ‘80s. The worst was yet to come when citrus greening was first discovered in Florida in 2005.
Nothing prepared the industry to deal with ‘greening’ disease brought in by the Asian Citrus Psyllid, a flying insect that spreads bacteria from tree to tree as it feasts on oranges, affecting the microbes in the soil and depleting the necessary nutrients for healthy fruit.
The struggle to maintain an agricultural community weakened when the orange groves began to disappear throughout the Heartland. One by one, businesses were closing down. Without the groves to support the local packing houses, many businesses packed up and left the town in their rearview mirror.
Despite these odds, Avon Park is making a comeback through unique partnerships and innovative plans in emerging technologies and emergency preparedness centered to take place at the Avon Park Executive Airport.
The airport has been servicing the local ag industry since 1940. It is also the headquarters for Florida Airport Management (FAM). The airport is governed by the City of Avon Park and recently entered into a partnership with FAM, to grow and process hemp for biofuels, creating a hub in the Heartland.
From citrus groves to grazing fields, growers in Avon Park have an opportunity to be the “economic engine” propelling Florida into the future. Meanwhile setting a precedent as a model for rural communities to maintain their agricultural roots by growing hemp for biofuels.
Avon Park once again may be a booming place for business. For the first time in 82 years they have a plan to sustain their community’s economic future. One that will benefit not only their community, but rural communities across the nation.