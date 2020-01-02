AVON PARK — The first semester of the 2019-20 school had a lot of positives for Avon Park High including being recognized as one of only five schools in the district to be awarded as a Florida Positive Behavior Interventions and Support Model School – and the only high school.
The PBIS model uses team-based planning and problem solving to implement positive behavioral interventions and supports to help every student have a successful school experience.
From day one, students learn basic behavior expectations, to “BE RED” (Respectful, Engaged and Disciplined), and are reminded of these expectations daily.
In addition, school staff regularly recognize and praise students for their good behavior. There are also rewards given to students with zero discipline referrals and who have no unexcused absences and two or fewer excused absences from school each nine weeks.
There were 380 students who qualified for the first nine weeks quarterly PBIS Award.
Students received a ticket for free entry into any 2019 Avon Park High School regular home sports game and an Avon Park High School spirit bracelet.
Also, new to Avon Park High this school year is the Highlands High School Aviation/Aerospace Program.
Building an airplane is just part of what seven APHS students are getting to experience in the Aviation/Aerospace class this year. On certain days during the week the class goes to the Sebring Regional Airport where they are in a “lab” session building an aircraft for retired NASA astronaut Story Musgrave, and other aviation/aerospace related hands-on activities.
Students have been studying different types of aircraft, how they are made, understanding aerodynamics to understand flight, and the four forces of flight.
Also, Avon Park High Robotics is now up to three teams that compete around the state. The class is in high demand and added a new section this year. The goal is to focus more on computer science and programming to add autonomous to the curriculum, and to find a drone program that ties into robotics.