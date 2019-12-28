AVON PARK — In the fall of 2017, Avon Park High School started its AP Capstone program — an innovative diploma program aimed at providing skills that will serve students well in college and in their career.
AP Capstone is a program established by the College Board, a not-for-profit organization that is known for the SAT college entrance exam.
APHS Principal Danielle Erwin said the Capstone program requires two yearlong AP (advanced placement) courses: AP seminar and AP research.
Michael Scofield, who coordinates the program, said the seminar class has around 100 students now. It started three years ago with 33 students. Today, about 10% of the school’s student population is in that program.
“We are seeing growth in the amount of AP scholar awards the College Board gives out,” he said. “We are up about 125% with that and we are seeing success in the actual class. Last year, in AP research, around 70% of the kids passed the exam, which is unheard of for AP exams.”
In AP seminar last year, 52% passed the exam and two years ago, in the program’s first year, 66% passed seminar, Scofield said. “So we have had some great success in that program.”
Erwin said Avon Park High has a very good relationship with College Board and its AP Capstone program. The partnership has led to many pre-AP classes, English and algebra, for ninth and tenth graders.
“So we are open access ... every student is in a pre-AP English class and if they are in algebra, it is a pre-AP algebra class,” she said.
If students decide to go into the Capstone program, the pre-AP classes serve as a preparation for it and if not, “it’s just really good curriculum and it’s really good for our kids. It’s not going to hurt them to be in there,” Erwin said.
The AP Capstone program at Avon Park High is intended to challenge and prepare students for the rigors of college. Advanced Placement classes are assigned a higher weight to the GPA (grade point average) scale, assist students with earning college credit, and strengthen student transcripts during the college admission process.
AP courses at Avon Park High include: biology, computer science, environmental science, human geography, language and composition, literature and composition, music theory, psychology, research, seminar, Spanish, studio art, United States history and world history.
Avon Park High was chosen out of thousands of applicants to be in the second cohort of pilot schools for the new Pre-AP Program.
New course offerings this year included: AP statistics, pre-AP English; pre-AP music and pre-AP theater.
Rather than teaching subject-specific content, these courses develop students’ skills in research, analysis, evidence-based arguments, collaboration, writing and presenting. Students who complete the two-year program can earn one of two different AP Capstone awards, which are valued by colleges across the United States and around the world.