Avon Park Main Street Mall

The Avon Park Main Street Mall. A report shows that Avon Park has a high ratio of incoming residents compared to the number of people moving out of the City.

 MARC VALERO/STAFF

AVON PARK — Honolulu and Avon Park are tied for 9th place in a listing of “Top cities to move to in 2022” while the City of Charm is joined by two other Florida cities — Sarasota and Ocala — in the Top 10 list of cities to move to.

The ranking, from MoveBuddah, is based on an “in and out” ratio, not pure numbers of more people moving into a city than moving out of a city.

