AVON PARK — Honolulu and Avon Park are tied for 9th place in a listing of “Top cities to move to in 2022” while the City of Charm is joined by two other Florida cities — Sarasota and Ocala — in the Top 10 list of cities to move to.
The ranking, from MoveBuddah, is based on an “in and out” ratio, not pure numbers of more people moving into a city than moving out of a city.
The top 10 cities to move to are: Ocala, Chattanooga, Sarasota, Greenville, S.C., Asheville, N.C., Anchorage, Summerville, S.C., Myrtle Beach, S.C., and Avon Park and Honolulu.
Ocala has a 5.24 in-to-out ratio, which means for every 100 people who move out there are 524 who move in.
Avon Park and Honolulu have a 2.29 in-to-out ratio, according to the report.
Avon Park Chamber of Commerce Executive Director George Karos said, with the high and rising cost of housing on the coasts, Avon Park is growing as an affordable place to live for retirees and others who are getting tired of those rising costs.
“I know because they come by asking for information and visitor’s guides that the Highlands News-Sun puts out,” he said.
We were open, even during the COVID lockdown, and people were moving here because of the gig economy and because people can work remotely from all parts of the country, Karos said.
The City should focus on accommodating the newcomers with businesses and show them incentives on why they should open businesses here, he said. Also there should be improved infrastructure and roads to accommodate the population increase.
Just three cities on the top 10 list (Sarasota, Asheville, and Honolulu) have median home prices above the $428,000 national average.
New residents will pay just $200,573 for a median-priced home in Avon Park, the most affordable city in the top 10, the report stated.
While the state median price was $412,000 or so in July, Florida Realtors reported Sarasota’s was $525,000 for a single-family home, according to a report from WFLA. In the Sebring metro, which contains Avon Park, the median home price is $250,000.
Unfortunately, with real estate prices increasing between 19% and 70% from 2020 to 2022, the cities on this list have homes that are all less affordable than they were just two years ago, according to MoveBuddah.
It could be that rising real estate prices have cooled interest in cities that were some of the pandemic’s initial winners. For example, once red-hot Florida’s inbound to outbound ratio is down from a 2021 high of 2.10 to 1.84, now seventh in the nation.
Seeing popular cities’ real estate prices soar (once tiny Ocala’s median home price has seen a jump of 57.83% from 2020 to 2022 alone, while Sarasota’s median home cost has risen 70% in the same period) could be one factor that is dampening Florida’s popularity.
MoveBuddah relied primarily on the in-to-out ratio equation in its analysis to see which cities are earning more residents by moves “in” than losing them via moves “out”: [Number of queries for moves in] divided by [Number of queries for moves out] equals [in-to-out ratio].