Amid the recent conversions of local Methodist churches to a different denomination, Avon Park United Methodist Church has opted to stay with the UMC Conference.
To date, three local Methodist churches have left the United Methodist Church.
First Sebring Church and St. John Methodist Church in Sebring and Memorial Methodist Church in Lake Placid have all left the United Methodist Church. St. John has joined the Global Methodist Church already, and leadership at First Sebring Church has suggested that their congregation will also join Global Methodist.
Officials with the churches said the UMC Conference has not enforced all rules within the church on certain matters nor enforced them equally. One matter of particular concern is the official stand on homosexuality, particularly in regard to performing homosexual marriage and ordaining practicing homosexual ministers, and how the UMC Conference actually enforces that stance, or doesn’t enforce it.
The United Methodist Church of Spring Lake has also elected to stay with the United Methodist Church, citing the current UMC doctrine of “connectionalism with open doors, open hearts and open minds” as a primary reason for staying.
