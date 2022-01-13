AVON PARK — Two new city employees will be hired to focus on the upkeep of the Main Street Mall and adjacent city properties.
Mayor Garrett Anderson said Tuesday the city received only one bid for the Mall maintenance contract.
The City Council agreed Monday, with the city staff recommendation, to hire two city employees to handle the Mall maintenance, instead of contracting it out, so the two employees could be used for other areas such as Donaldson Park and the whole block off of Main Street instead of just Main Street itself, he said.
Historically, inmates from Avon Park Correctional Institution were used to help take care of the mowing, but the city hasn’t been able to utilize the inmates for nearly two years due to COVID and staffing shortages at APCI, Anderson said.
The City Council was very clear that it wants a high level of maintenance on Mail Street and staff assured us that they could get it done, he said. There is a new contract with APCI that the city is about to enter into, which would allow the city to utilize the inmates in a limited capacity.
The idea is to use the inmates for the highways and some of the larger areas off Main Street, which is more of a delicate area to take care of, Anderson said.
The one quote the city received for the Mall maintenance was from Fancy Plants Lawn and Landscaping LLC, Fort Meade, in the amount of $74,852.74, which included 41 cuts per year, tree trimming, flower bed maintenance and mulching, as specified in the bid documents.
The analysis for adding two new city employees, with one vehicle and equipment, to maintain the Mall and adjacent city properties totals $106,792.64.