AVON PARK — The City of Avon Park and Florida Airport Management (FAM) are geared up, ready for take-off. As required by the FAA, both parties have carefully checked the necessary boxes for a long-term lease agreement and are patiently waiting for the funds to be released by the FAA.
The FAA established an Airport Investment Partnership Program (AIPP) that can generate access to private funding for airport development and improvements, like the agreement between the city and FAM to process and manufacture hemp locally.
Avon Park, the oldest city in Highlands County, will be the first role model creating a hub for rural communities across America that are struggling to keep their agricultural roots alive.
Everything has been approved by all government agencies to get the ball rolling; the FAA is the only agency left to finalize the deal. FAM Operations Manager Charlie Brown said they have 120 days from the time the application is submitted.
“We are halfway there; they have 60 days left,” he said. “Or it could be sooner.”
Either way, progress continues at the airport. Offices for the board members are being set up and organized. The property in general is noticeably showing improvements. Once funds are released, the city and FAM will move forward, working together to expand the airport and bring this new commodity to market.