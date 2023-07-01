Classic Caladiums’ lease with the City of Avon Park has been extended for 10 years with a rent payment increase based on the Consumer Price Index.
Classic Caladiums LLC, 1315 W. Main St. in Avon Park, is one of only two commercial caladium breeding facilities in the world.
The initial lease between the company and city for the former Wellcraft Marine facility started on Oct. 1, 2003 and provided for four 10-year extensions for a total of 50 years.
A letter from the company’s administrative vice president, Jimmy Lipscomb, stated in accordance with the lease agreement between the city and Classic Caladiums, they wish to advise the city of the renewal option for an additional 10 years, according to terms and conditions as stated in the original agreement.
The rent increase will be based on the Bureau of Labor Statistics of the Consumer Price Index for all Urban Consumers, between September 2013 and September 2022, he stated. By terms of the lease, he said rent should increase to not less than $100,000 nor more than $110,000.
Beginning Oct. 1, 2023, the calculated new rental amount (per month) will be $8,450.67 (plus commercial tax), according to Lipscomb.
The company had been paying $6,666.67 per month.
As part of the consent agenda, the City Council approved the renewal of the lease agreement.
According to the lease agreement, during the initial term of the lease the yearly rent was $60,000 per year, less an offset for certain improvements made by the tenant to the premises.
The lease shows that the city agreed to allow Classic Caladiums to offset, against the rent due, 100% of the general improvements and 65% of the tenant use specific improvements made to the premises during the first 10-year lease term, including cost of engineering and financing.
The improvements, engineering and financing shall be prorated over the initial 10-year term of the lease, but shall offset not more than $45,000 of the rent per year, the agreement stated.
Over the years, some city council members said the city made a bad deal with the agreement.