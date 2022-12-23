This is a kind of rags to riches story that occurred 73 years ago in Avon Park with unbelievable circumstances that initiated a new but simple method of baking that took the nation by storm in 1949 just in time for Thanksgiving and Christmas. It was Brown ‘n Serve rolls or piping hot rolls anytime.
The rolls are par-baked and sent to the store where they are seen chalk-white. The housewife finishes baking them at home for less than seven minutes or frozen 20 minutes. The popularity of the rolls is that it saves the housewife from spending hours in the kitchen making bread dough.
Joseph A. Gregor is credited as the accidental inventor.
This was something brand new in 1949 and General Mills loved it and couldn’t wait to purchase the secret method from ex-G.I. Joe A. Gregor and ex-G.I. Jules Jacobsen, his partner. General Mills was anxious to get a patent so they could pass the roll-making process to all bakeries nationwide.
Homespun and honest Joe Gregor came from Apollo, Pa. He was drafted in 1942 and sent to the Army Air Field (now Avon Park Air Force Range) as a mess sergeant. He was 40 years old and knew nothing about cooking but liked the Army’s big pots and pans. The base trained crews for service on the flying fortresses during World War II. After he was discharged in 1945 he went to work at the air base as a civilian employee.
It was there that he met Jules Jacobsen, age 30, from New York, the Bronx. He was drafted in 1943. They made a sergeant aerial gunnery instructor out of him at the base. The two became best friends including their wives. Jake as he was called was discharged in 1946. He was in the mail order business of gift boxes of fancy Florida fruits. Jake was blustery, a promoter, jovial, and a back slapping extrovert. The Gregor’s and the Jacobsen’s took up residence side by side in King’s Court, the temporary G.I. housing project in Avon Park.
In 1946, Joe Gregor and his wife liked Avon Park so much they decided to stay and open a bakery. Joe found a stone-front building on Forest Avenue painted the building white and hung out his sign – Gregor’s Bakery. Being a resident, he decided to join the Avon Park Fire Department as a volunteer fireman.
After opening Gregor’s Bakery, Joe found that Avon Park housewives weren’t buying his pastries. All they wanted was hot rolls for dinner. They asked him if he could somehow figure a way for them to have hot rolls for dinner. They reasoned that bread took too long to make and they didn’t have the time with their busy schedules. They could make hot biscuits and cornbread at home but all they wanted from Joe was hot dinner rolls. Tired of losing customers Joe began to experiment with different types of dough spending hours and hours and days trying but he met with failure after failure.
Then came the day when Joe mixed a batch of regular formula dough and made them into parker house rolls. He lit the gas burner a little later than usual and it didn’t preheat quit thoroughly. He slammed the roll pans in anyway and sat down discouraged, weary and disgusted
All of a sudden he heard the town’s fire siren wailing. It was a fire on the west side of town and Joe eer had to go to the fire. He tore off his apron, ran for the door and remembered the rolls. They were only partly baked. He turned off the burners, opened the oven door pulled the rolls out and turned the gas stove off and went to the fire.
When he returned Joe checked on the rolls and noticed the chalk-white rolls held their form just right and looked good and he decided to bake them and it took seven minutes. They were golden brown and delicious, just like homemade. Joe said to himself, “this is what I have been looking for”. At that moment he realized he had something big. Brown ‘n Serve rolls were born. Joe by accident had accomplished what he had been trying to do for the housewives of Avon Park and became an accidental inventor.
Through a strange quirk, the Avon Park Fire Department’s fire siren had interrupted the baking cycle at the precise moment necessary to capture the pre-formed rolls. And Joe’s failure to reheat the oven adequately had given him a favorable temperature range. Joe had by luck hit upon the astonishingly simple process with that rusty old gas fired oven.
Weeks passed and Joe knew he had a good thing. Business was good. Customers came in a steady stream with Joe’s wife helping. Joe knew he needed help and asked his best friend Jules, to be his partner. Jules agreed to be his partner and gave up his fruit business in May. At that time, the rolls didn’t look like a fortune. Under Jake’s supervision, the rolls branched out to surrounding towns. Jake delivered rolls to hotels and restaurants. The couples worked 11 hours a day three days a week and two days delivering. In a few weeks they could not keep up with the demand.
All along the method of baking the rolls had to be kept secret and there were those that tried to get the secret from them. The partners were concerned that someone would eventually figure it out.
Then came James Taggart, an alert flour salesman for General Mills who heard a rumor that a small bakery in Avon Park was producing a new roll. He knew about Gregor’s Bakery. He drove to Avon Park to confirm the rumor. To him the rolls didn’t look very impressive, they looked pale and white and no appetite appeal. At first he wasn’t interested until they were baked. The results were astounding. It was a hot freshly baked roll of superlative flavor.
The rolls were sent to General Mills for testing and they were impressed and went into action and made a proposal with a really substantial final settlement. June 23, 1949, Joe Gregor and Jules Jacobsen signed an option agreement. General Mills was given the secret of the rolls with the privilege of purchasing the process outright by payment of an additional sum. Meanwhile Gregor’s Bakery stayed in business. Finally on Sept. 2, 1949, Joe and Jules were in Atlanta, Georgia, penning there signatures to the official contract that paid them a handsome sum of $40,000 for the process and for their business. Joe Gregor and Jules Jacobsen closed the bakery Nov. 1, 1949. The value of $40,000 in 1949 is worth today $462,742 due to inflation.
For those interested in making brown n serve rolls from scratch, the recipe is no longer a secret and can be found in several places on the internet.
From Avon Park Museum Archives: Avon Park Sun, Nov. 18, 1949; Tampa Morning Tribune Barbara Clendinen, Dec. 30, 1949; saving.org/Inflation.
