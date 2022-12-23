Accidental inventor

Mrs Walter Betts receives Brown n Serve rolls from Joseph Gregor, the accidental inventor.

 COURTESY/AVON PARK HISTORICAL SOCIETY

This is a kind of rags to riches story that occurred 73 years ago in Avon Park with unbelievable circumstances that initiated a new but simple method of baking that took the nation by storm in 1949 just in time for Thanksgiving and Christmas. It was Brown ‘n Serve rolls or piping hot rolls anytime.

The rolls are par-baked and sent to the store where they are seen chalk-white. The housewife finishes baking them at home for less than seven minutes or frozen 20 minutes. The popularity of the rolls is that it saves the housewife from spending hours in the kitchen making bread dough.

Recommended for you