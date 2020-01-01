AVON PARK — The City of Charm’s politics seems to be a perennial top 10 entry. 2019 highlights include the coming and going of City Manager David Flowers and council members with strong differences on issues with many 3-2 votes.
Flowers took the helm as city manager at the start of January, but by September he resigned with a majority of the council ready to vote him out.
During his short time with the city, he was on task in many areas. One of his accomplishments was getting the Brickell Building cleaned up from the mold and mildew issues that had been lingering since Hurricane Irma.
But, Flowers’ hiring practices and authorization of raises were questioned by some council members. At issue were the advertised salary ranges for positions compared to the actual salary of the new hires and then raises that were given when job descriptions were modified. Retirement benefits were also questioned by council.
There was differences of opinion during the budget process with setting the preliminary millage and proposed changes to the fire assessment.
At a budget workshop in August, City Councilwoman Maria Sutherland stated she was leaving in protest and would not approve the budget, stating that policies were broken.
Finance Director Ricky Helms cited a majority of the council did not support any of his budget recommendations when he resigned Sept. 30.
Human Resources Director Brenda Dane submitted her resignation letter and resigned Nov. 1.
Soon after her resignation, Mayor Garrett Anderson said, “She wasn’t happy where she was and didn’t feel like she had the support, so she is going to keep looking until she finds it.”
The process of appointing a deputy mayor turned into a lengthy and divisive debate during Council meetings in November and December.
After advertising for a new city manager, a citizens committee and the council are reviewing applications at this time to narrow the field of candidates who will be considered for the city’s top administrative position.