The initial fire assessment rates for the City of Avon Park have been approved by the City Council with the residential rate remaining unchanged.
While the annual residential fire assessment rate remains at $140, there are other changes in the initial rates and the addition of a fire assessment on vacant land.
Deputy Mayor Jim Barnard said the city is still going through preparing the 2023-24 budget, which could affect these initial fire assessment rates.
“We decided to go over the overall budget and then decide exactly what it was going to be,” he said.
A higher revenue from the fire assessment allows for a lower property tax rate, Barnard noted. “We want to keep that [property] tax rate under 5 mills.”
“The fire assessment on vacant lot is a new thing, but I think it is something most cities have,” he said.
The initial fire assessment rates show the following proposed changes: commercial increasing from 7.4 cents to 8.4 cents per square foot, industrial/warehouse increasing from 1.1 cents to 5.1 cents per square foot and government/institutional increasing from 2.8 cents to 7.1 cents per square foot.
These fire assessment rates would recover approximately 42% ($970,000) of the cost of service in the 2023-24 fiscal year.
There is a way to go on the budget with the council meeting every week on budget matters for the next month and a half before there is a final decision on the tax and assessment rates, Barnard said.