The Avon Park City Council approved a proposed property tax rate for the 2023-24 fiscal year unchanged from the 2022-23 rate at 4.3681 mills.

Mayor Garrett Anderson said, “At the current millage rate with the savings from the insurance from the General Fund, not including anything with the airport ... .” Finance Director Melody Sauerhafer completed Anderson’s statement saying there is a difference of $364,000, that is with the increase of the fire assessment.

