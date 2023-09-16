The Avon Park City Council approved a proposed property tax rate for the 2023-24 fiscal year unchanged from the 2022-23 rate at 4.3681 mills.
Mayor Garrett Anderson said, “At the current millage rate with the savings from the insurance from the General Fund, not including anything with the airport ... .” Finance Director Melody Sauerhafer completed Anderson’s statement saying there is a difference of $364,000, that is with the increase of the fire assessment.
There will be $364,000 coming out of the city’s reserve fund, without increasing the millage, Anderson confirmed with Sauerhafer.
“Does anyone want to discuss increasing the millage above the current 4.3681 rate?” Anderson asked of the council.
Seeing no takers, he asked if anyone was in favor of keeping it as presented.
Deputy Mayor Jim Barnard made a motion for the 4.3681 rate.
Councilwoman Brittany McGuire seconded the motion.
Council voted unanimously to approve a tentative property tax rate of 4.3681 mills, which is greater than the rollback rate of 3.8432 by 13.66%.
The rollback rate is the millage rate necessary on the new tax roll that will generate the same total dollars as was raised in the prior year.
Also, council approved the tentative 2023-24 budget with total expenditures of $24,668,091.
Councilwoman Berniece Taylor was absent from Monday’s City Council meeting.