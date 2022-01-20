AVON PARK — Last year’s change in calculating wastewater impact fees have some proposed businesses seeing a doubling of the fee.
Potential new business owners have approached the city regarding the calculation/high cost of wastewater capacity fees, a recent council meeting agenda states.
Mayor Garrett Anderson said last year the city changed its equivalent residential connection structure, with an ERC representing the average daily use by a household.
Previously one ERC equaled 300 gallons. It was changed to one ERC representing 159 gallons, he said.
“So, whenever a new business would come to town, we charged them an impact fee based on how many ERCs they would be using and there is a whole format for that,” Anderson said.
For a laundry mat, hair salon and a few other uses, they are particularly high compared to a warehouse, he said.
A laundry mat came in and, since the city nearly cut the ERC in half, it basically doubled what they would be paying, Anderson said.
“So instead of paying at the old rate of $107,000 to connect, which in my opinion is rather high, they would then be paying over $200,000 at the new rate.
“My purpose for bringing it up was to try to get us back to the old rate so we can get a new study done sometime this year just to alleviate the issues and not miss out on new businesses that are trying to come,” he said.
There was a commercial office building that was being renovated, which had been on a septic system, that wanted to connect to the city’s water and sewer systems, Anderson said. “It would be better for them and better for the city, but again the capacity fee is now double what they would have been paying.”
The city doesn’t want to miss out on the new businesses, which aren’t coming every day, Anderson said. He has heard from more than just the two applicants that the rate they were possibly going to be charged were too high so they were looking at other towns to go to or using an existing building to alleviate the impact issue.
The City Council decided to look at what other municipalities are charging and then reconvene on the issue at the next council meeting.
Every town will be different because each has its own water and sewer systems, so Anderson wasn’t in favor of using other towns as a benchmark. “It is just how much of an impact fee you want the new business tp pay versus getting it amortized over all tax dollars across the board.”
Anderson said last year when the city changed the rate, it was explained that even at the new rate the funds would never pay for a new water system. The city would still be on the hook for a great deal of money in the tens of millions range.
Realistically, for Avon Park to build a new water/sewer plant, the city will need some type of a grant or a different plan, Anderson said.
The agenda shows, for a laundry mat proposed by Lamar Jahna: the old commercial 300 ERC is $107,460; the quoted current residential 250 ERC is $131,340; and the current commercial 159 ERC is $216,212.
For an office building on SunPure Road: the old commercial 300 ERC is $11,442; the quoted current residential 250 ERC is $13,731; and the current commercial 159 ERC is $21,859.