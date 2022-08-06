AVON PARK — The matter of $40,000 retainer fees wasn’t the main concern for Florida Airport Management. Instead, it is ‘when’ the draft Airport Investment Partnership Program (AIPP) grant application will be ready to submit in order to get their Federal Register Notice (FRN) issue and a docket number.
The Federal Aviation Administration approved Avon Park’s due diligence grant to help pay for the AIPP process a few months ago. FAM CEO/President JT Clark addressed the Avon Park City Council last week, with the hope to speed up the process.
FAM agreed to pay the request for $40,000 to outside counsel and offered a $20,000 cashier’ s check to finish the rough draft and the remaining $20,000 if they can have the final application ready by Aug. 15. Other than formatting, Clark said most of the application is substantially complete and has been for some time.
“All we need is their blessing,” he said.
City Manager Mark Schrader stated that FAM may have completed most of the items on the application but it may not be what outside counsel (David Bannard) or Lowell believe needs to be submitted. They were the ones looking at submitting it on behalf of the city.
Mayor Garrett Anderson said the city needed to hear from their outside counsel to see when the application would be ready and if what Clark said was correct, then there was no conflict.
Clark noted it’s been known to all parties that as long as they file the exemptions for the FRN issued and have a docket number for the AIPP, the public comment period will be open for review. Any technical items not completed would be addressed similar to funding a masterplan.
Clark reminded the city they were all on that call with Kevin Willis (Deputy of Policy at FAA) back in February when he said they could move forward and even waive the pre-exemption. FAM is not required to fully submit the final application
The exemptions include a list of all the grants the city had in the last 10 years. Also allowing the current sponsor to receive revenues legally outside the airport’s jurisdiction and the private operator to make a profit.
Deputy Mayor Jim Barnard commented that for more than a year FAM has done their part in the partnership. “I don’t know why we can’t turn around and ask the attorney to move forward with this as quickly as possible,” he said.
Anderson clarified they didn’t say it was going to cost $40,000. “It was probably going to cost $40,000 minimum.” The city imposed the $40,000 fee basically saying they don’t want to pay for outside counsel fees until they get the grant.
“In order for us to submit this before we get the grant we would have to have that money from outside sources, i.e. FAM,” Anderson said.
“Let’s not forget one thing,” Barnard said. “The fact is how much money it is costing not to move forward with this. We’re spending money every single month.”
Looking for a realistic date and a time to complete the draft, the mayor said the prudent thing to do would be to ask the outside counsel when they can get it done.
“It doesn’t necessarily have to be signed in a blood-guaranteed date but, they need to tell us when they can realistically get it done and send that date to FAM,” Andereson said.
Clark then informed the council they were having weekly meetings and when he brought up the subject nearly a month ago to move forward the last two meetings were canceled without notice. Furthermore, he said last week he received an email canceling this week’s meeting.
Any further delays is the last thing the City and FAM need to assure stakeholders and shareholders, both public and private sponsors, that the application process is moving forward. It is important to all parties involved to not lose any credibility with the FAA.
FAM Chief of Facilities Santiago Fernandez assured the council his professional knowledge of the application process and that outside counsel didn’t need to do anything but basically submit the AIPP application.
“Now, I understand you have to go through some review of what we’ve written, we understand,” he said. “But it’s not rocket science.”
FAM filled out the majority of the paperwork including the city’s financials. Clark pointed out the AIPP application does not require a “Statement of Works” for the $530,000 grant to start the FRN to begin the public comment period. From there it will go to the USDA and DEM for review and they will add their comments.
“There are a lot of parties that want to see at least that portion,” Clark said. Anything that needed to be corrected would be addressed by FAM. Both Clark and Fernandez believe the process shouldn’t drag on another six months.
“It’s just a simple application,” Fernandez said. “Basically saying what’s your experience running airplanes. Well, we have Michael Powell with 20-25 years running airports.”
Fernandez himself has 26 years aviation experience in conceptual development, including projects for Cape Canaveral Air Force Station, NASA at the Kennedy Space Station and the Orlando International Airport.
“We want to submit this as a one-time deal ideally and if it takes a certain period of time,” Fernandez said, “I’m just saying from my professional opinion it’s ready to go. Just cross the t’s and dot the i’s.”
Anderson asked if the matter of just filing the exemptions was raised with counsel. Schrader replied “yes,” but that outside counsel did not believe it was a good idea to file just the exemptions but submit the full application, that the exemptions needed to be “tweaked.”
Acknowledging there might be some delays here and there, Schrader said he would reach out to counsel for a timeframe when they can get it done.
“At the bare minimum,” Anderson said. “We need a response from them.”