AVON PARK — The matter of $40,000 retainer fees wasn’t the main concern for Florida Airport Management. Instead, it is ‘when’ the draft Airport Investment Partnership Program (AIPP) grant application will be ready to submit in order to get their Federal Register Notice (FRN) issue and a docket number.

The Federal Aviation Administration approved Avon Park’s due diligence grant to help pay for the AIPP process a few months ago. FAM CEO/President JT Clark addressed the Avon Park City Council last week, with the hope to speed up the process.

Recommended for you