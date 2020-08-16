SEBRING — It’s back to school on Monday for many Highlands County students for a return like no other due to the worldwide COVID-19 pandemic.
Deputy Superintendent Andrew Lethbridge offered a couple of words: “patience” and “respect,” for the start of the 2020-21 school year.
Patience: “We are instituting new safety protocols including temperature checking all students prior to entering the school campus,” he said.
The first few days are always congested, Lethbridge noted. “We also may have fewer students riding the bus this year, which may increase the amount of vehicle traffic dropping off in the morning.
“Please be patient as we work through the new procedures. Each day will show improvement and the process will become fluid after a short amount of time.”
Respect: Please be respectful of other’s perspectives, Lethbridge said.
There are many strong opinions on masks, COVID-19, and other topics, he noted. Although you may not agree with someone else’s perspective, please be respectful and considerate of others.
“We are looking forward to welcoming back our 12,000 students in different ways this school year, including multiple virtual options and face to face,” Lethbridge said.
Phones will be swamped as we’re answering calls, he said. Much of the staff from the district office will be assigned to schools the first day.
“From Food Service to the Transportation department, we are excited to serve our families well. Our entire staff has worked hard to make the first day of school happen. We are looking forward to partnering together with our families to get off to a great start,” he said.
Lethbridge also offered a reminder for all motorists.
School buses are back on the road, so please drive cautiously, he said. Please adhere to the safety rules of the road. If you see the stop signs out on the bus, do not attempt to pass the bus. Children will be out standing at bus stops. Drive carefully.
In her welcome-back-to-school message, Superintendent Brenda Longshore said, “In the spring we went through the end of the school year unlike anything we would experience. Students, families and teachers demonstrated amazing resilience and together we made it through.
“As we begin the new school year, I am confident that by working together we will be able to ensure student success and provide a return to a sense of normalcy that was disrupted by the COVID-19 closures last year.”
While face-to-face instruction and the Innovative Learning Environment (remote learning) models of instruction start Monday, the Highlands Virtual School start has been pushed back to Aug. 24.
Lorie Layfield, with Highlands Virtual School, offered tips for students who will be studying online and also tips for parents.
Tips for students:
• Create a checklist to accomplish each day.
• Communicate with your parents and teachers so they know your schedule and what to expect.
• Commit to asking for help. Contact your teachers if you have questions.
• Be timely on turning in your work. Follow your Course Map.
Tips for parents:
• Review grades, parent teacher communication and course progress.
• Be involved by asking questions to understand assignments and goals.
• Have fun and be positive. Enjoy this time to bond with your child and his or her education.