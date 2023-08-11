It was a big welcome back and time to get on track for students Thursday at Highlands District Schools with the start of the 2023-24 school year.
In the morning, School Board Chair Donna Howerton first went to Woodlawn Elementary School and then Sebring Middle School to help greet students and provide directions for students and parents.
“Both schools had a smooth procedure for separating kids by class or grade and holding parents in the courtyard at Woodlawn Elementary for those wanting to walk their kids to their classroom,” she said. “Teachers are excited along with the kids in seeing each other.”
“Let’s have a great and safe 2023/24 school year Highlands County!” Howerton said.
School Board Vice Chair Jan Shoop was helping Thursday in a Woodlawn Elementary kindergarten classroom and was also going to help out all day today.
“Helping them label their backpacks and helping them walk in a straight line,” she said with a chuckle. “Just your typical kindergarten first-day stuff.”
School Board Member Nicole Radonski assisted on the first day at Cracker Trail Elementary School.
“I was helping making sure all the kids knew how they they were getting home and making sure everybody had bus passes ... just filling in and helping out however I could,” she said.
Radonski also dropped off her daughter at Sebring High School.
“It was going quicker than I thought it would,” she said. “I was afraid we would be in line too long, but it wasn’t too bad.”
The kids were picking up their schedules in the school’s Smith Center and heading to their classes, Radonski said.