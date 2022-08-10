SEBRING — It’s back to school today for students attending public schools in Highlands County with the School Board of Highlands County expecting an enrollment increase this school year of about 215.
Last year’s increase of 382 students was the largest annual increase in more than 20 years, bringing the district’s enrollment count to a total of 12,735.
Moms were in the front office Tuesday registering their children for school at Woodlawn Elementary School.
New Woodlawn Principal Jerry Lee Wright said now the school has about 795 enrolled with students still enrolling.
There are four new portable classrooms at the front of the campus since the school is growing with the kindergarten classes returning, he said.
Kindergarten classes are back at Woodlawn, Fred Wild and Cracker Trail elementary schools this year with the Kindergarten Learning Center becoming the Sebring Pre-K Center.
“We are fully staffed at this moment and excited to hit the ground running for an awesome start of our school year,” Wright said. “We are ready to welcome them back; all hands are on deck ready to make it the best year yet.”
The school gate opens at 7 a.m. school’s first bell sounds at 7:20 a.m. and the tardy bell is at 7:30, but with welcoming families back on the first day they won’t count tardies, he said.
The school’s theme for the year is, “This year at Woodlawn we are gamechangers, ‘taking education to the next level the Woodlawn Way.’”
The district will have about 80 buses on the road today.
Some school buses will be on the road today as early as around 5:15 a.m., said Transportation Director Willie Hills.
The district has 1,470 bus stops, he noted, which doesn’t include the ESE buses.
“We are still needing more drivers,” Hills said. “We are back at the spot where we were last year, but we are still trying to hire more drivers to drop the number of students down on each one of the buses and spread those buses out a little bit more and serve our community better.”
With the start of school remember to be alert and watch for children especially near schools, bus stops, school buses and in school parking lots.
Motorists are required to stop when approaching a school bus that is stopped with its red lights flashing and STOP arms extended.
On a highway divided by a raised barrier or an unpaved median at least 5 feet wide, drivers moving in the opposite direction do not have to stop for the bus (painted lines or pavement markings are not considered barriers). However, these motorists should slow down and watch for students loading or unloading from the bus.
Only drive or park in authorized areas to drop off or pick up children at school.
Assistant Superintendent of Business Operations Mike Averyt said he wasn’t sure if the serving lines were done in the new cafeteria at Lake Placid Elementary School, but everything else is complete and ready for the first day of school.
Like every year there are some issues at some of the schools, but everything looks like it is ready to go, he said.
The district is still short in filling many teaching positions with the district’s job postings showing the following number of teacher openings: 25 at the elementary level, 19 middle, 11 high school and 17 school support positions available.