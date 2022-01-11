SEBRING — Classes resume today, after the Christmas break, at Highlands District Schools with continued safety protocols due to the spread of COVID-19 and its variants.
Deputy Superintendent Andrew Lethbridge said the district will be following the CDC recommendations, and have been in contact with the health department last week and Monday.
The recommendation is to reduce the quarantine time from 10 days to five days for those people who are positive, he said. They should be symptom free for the reduced amount of time as well.
“We are moving forward with that recommendation. Other than that, we are following the same protocols that we have had in place,” Lethbridge said. For students who have been exposed to COVID, it is the parent’s decision whether or not their child should be quarantined due to exposure. If the child has no symptoms, it is still the parent’s decision.
The COVID spread is definitely in the county, Lethbridge acknowledged.
Spring term classes began Monday at South Florida State College with the message encouraging students and faculty to continue to practice safety protocols as the COVID-19 virus and various strains continue to challenge and disrupt daily operations.
These protocols include:
• Wearing of a mask while indoors (preferred, but not required).
• Properly sanitizing and washing your hands.
• Remaining at home and isolating from others when you feel sick.
• Getting vaccinated.
The college will continue to perform additional daily sanitation of high-touch surfaces.
Proof of vaccination or disclosure is not required to gain access to any classroom or any college-sponsored activity, according to SFSC.
Although college officials strongly encourage all employees and students to get vaccinated, it is not a requirement nor will it be a requirement unless it is ordered by proper governmental authorities.
Around the state, districts where classes already resumed after the holiday break are seeing a high number of student absences and employees calling in sick.
In Duval County, hundreds of school and district administrators are filling in for sick teachers and other school employees. Almost 100 school employees reported contracting COVID last week, including 46 on Friday.
In Osceola County, on Friday 383 teachers and 16 bus drivers were sick with COVID or quarantining, according to Superintendent Debra Pace. She said some of the middle and high schools have had to hold classes in cafeterias and auditoriums.
In Palm Beach, more than 1,120 teachers reported out sick Friday, a 28% increase from Wednesday. That’s nearly 10% of the teaching staff. Substitutes were only able to cover 41% of the absences. Schools have merged classes, asked teachers to teach during planning periods and are using administrative staff to cover other absences.
In Bay County, no changes have been made in the school district’s coronavirus protocols. Masks will still be optional, and students who contract COVID can return to school after a negative COVID-19 test, or 10 days after their symptoms start or their first positive result, and are fever-free for over 24 hours with other symptoms improving.