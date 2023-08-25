Liam and Ellie McDermott were “kind of” ready for the first day of school. Liam, 9, started fourth grade at Memorial Elementary School and said he was excited to be going back to school. Four-year-old Ellie, on the otherhand, wasn’t so sure about her first day of pre-kindergarten at the Sebring Pre-K Center. For their “Back to School” photo, the siblings won a pizza from Dimitri’s Pizza Kitchen in Sebring. Liam likes supreme pizzas; Ellie likes pepperoni. Their parents, Andrew and Brooke McDermott, may have to help with ordering their prize pizza.Watch the Highlands News-Sun Facebook page for the theme of the September photo contest.
"Back to school" pizza fun
rwashington
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today