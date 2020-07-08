SEBRING — The Highlands County Citizens with Voices will not have their regular annual Back to School Summer Bash, but instead, will provide a drive-through backpack and school supplies pick-up from noon to 3 p.m. on Saturday, July 11, at 749 Booker Ave. in Sebring. City and County officials will onsite, including Sebring Mayor John Shoop, as well as members of law enforcement to help pass out supplies. For information or to donate supplies, contact Executive Director Ada McGowan at 863-381-5485.