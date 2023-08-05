Back to School

Summer break, which seems to have just started, is winding down as August begins. Store shelves stocked with paper, pencils, and other classroom necessities, are evidence that it is time for back-to-school preparations. The School Board of Highlands County is excited to begin the 2023-2024 school year, and the district is looking forward to welcoming students back on Thursday, Aug. 10, for a successful and productive year. Open House events for elementary schools will be held on Aug. 7 and for secondary schools on Aug. 8. Times vary, so parents should check with schools for their specific information about Open House.

The district hopes to build on last year’s successes and will highlight the options and opportunities offered to Highlands County students. Last year saw many graduates from each high school crossing the stage not only with their high school diploma but also with an associate degree earned through dual enrollment classes with South Florida State College (SFSC).

Recommended for you