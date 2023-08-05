Summer break, which seems to have just started, is winding down as August begins. Store shelves stocked with paper, pencils, and other classroom necessities, are evidence that it is time for back-to-school preparations. The School Board of Highlands County is excited to begin the 2023-2024 school year, and the district is looking forward to welcoming students back on Thursday, Aug. 10, for a successful and productive year. Open House events for elementary schools will be held on Aug. 7 and for secondary schools on Aug. 8. Times vary, so parents should check with schools for their specific information about Open House.
The district hopes to build on last year’s successes and will highlight the options and opportunities offered to Highlands County students. Last year saw many graduates from each high school crossing the stage not only with their high school diploma but also with an associate degree earned through dual enrollment classes with South Florida State College (SFSC).
Almost 500 students took at least one dual enrollment class through SFSC, and many students took several college classes. Through dual enrollment, students can earn college credit at no cost. The school district hopes that even more students will take advantage of this opportunity for accelerated academics in the upcoming year.
For the 2023-2024 school year, the School Board will also increase the number of Career and Technical Education (CTE) courses and industry certifications offered to students in grades six through 12. Industry certifications earned through rigorous coursework in the district’s CTE Academies can lead to a broader array of post-secondary opportunities for students, and these certifications indicate to an employer or technical school that a student has demonstrated a high degree of skills and aptitude in a particular discipline. In 2022-2023, almost 700 students earned one or more industry certifications. This year the district will be expanding existing CTE offerings as well as adding a Medical Science Academy at all three high schools. The district notes that this is particularly exciting as healthcare is a high-skill and high-wage occupation that is very much in demand in Highlands County and across the state and nation. The school district hopes to increase the talent pipeline filling jobs in the local healthcare community by providing students with an early start in this career field.
While health occupations are in demand in Highlands County, so are many other career fields. To ensure students understand the career opportunities in our communities, we are also expanding our Career Exploration and Opportunities (CEO) Program at the middle school level. This program, piloted at Avon Park Middle School, is designed to give middle school students firsthand workplace experience coupled with rigorous classroom instruction in employability skills. This innovative program received the 2022 Commissioner’s Recognition Family and Community Involvement Award last year from the Florida Department of Education, an honor given to only one secondary school in Florida each year.
Highlands County students also can take advanced academic courses through the International Baccalaureate Programme at Sebring High School and Advanced Placement courses at all three high schools. The AP Capstone Program has provided many students with the foundation to be successful in challenging post-secondary coursework at the college and university level, and students can earn college credit for attaining certain scores on AP exams. There are many options for participating in advanced academic courses, and the School Board encourages students and parents to explore these opportunities with their school.
The district will be working throughout the year to increase student and parent awareness of the many choices for students, as participation in programs like the ones previously mentioned – dual enrollment, CTE/industry certification, and other academic and extracurricular activities – can lead not only to college and career preparation but also scholarship opportunities for students to help with next-level tuition. Last year, the class of 2023 built strong resumes and earned almost $600,000 in local scholarship funding, with much more earned through university, state, and national scholarship offerings.
With so much going on in our Highlands County schools, it is important for parents and families to be informed not only about academic and vocational options but also current events, school calendars, supply lists, and much more. The district invites parents and families to download the School Board of Highlands County App, available on the iTunes App Store and Google Play. This app will allow users to stay informed about the activities and happenings at their child’s or children’s schools. Additionally, enabling push notifications through the SBHC App is an excellent way to stay informed should emergency information need to be shared.
It is vital that the schools have correct contact information for parents, and the district suggests that parents and families use this back-to-school time to ensure all information is updated and accurate. In addition to the SBHC App, the district encourages parents to follow the schools’ Facebook pages, especially now during the back-to-school season when much information is being shared in preparation of the new school year. As always, the district advises parents and families to visit school websites for information about school calendars, contact lists, important activities, and other relevant information.
While the School Board of Highlands County works to increase offerings, these opportunities will only benefit the students if they are in school regularly to receive instruction. Regular attendance continues to be a significant success factor that the School Board emphasizes yearly. The district notes that while just missing a few days occasionally may not seem like much, the cumulative impact is significant. Missing only one day per week adds up to 36 lost days of instruction. That is the equivalent of missing seven weeks of school. Additionally, the district shared that being at school on time each day is equally important. If a student is as much as ten minutes late per day, that equals 50 minutes of lost instructional time each week or almost a whole week of school for the year. The district acknowledges that students get sick, and emergencies arise, but, when possible, they suggest making appointments on days with no school or after school hours.
Looking to the 2023-2024 school year, Superintendent of Schools Dr. Brenda Longshore shared, “I am excited about the upcoming school year and for all that awaits our almost 12,000 students. Last year, we saw more students than ever taking advantage of advanced academic and career education opportunities, and they excelled in that work. We also succeeded in extracurricular and enrichment activities, with sports teams advancing to state-level competitions and students being recognized at the state and even international levels in science fairs.“ Longshore added, “Our school district is considered a fairly small district, yet I am extremely proud of the extensive opportunities we offer students. I am also proud of our students for taking advantage of these vast offerings. I wish our students, teachers, staff, and families a happy and successful school year, and I cannot wait to see what wonderful things this year brings for our schools.”