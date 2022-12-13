Orlando Airport-Fuel Shortage

Terminal C at Orlando International Airport is seen on Sept. 6, 2022, in Orlando, Fla. Officials at the seventh-busiest airport in the U.S. say that bad weather has prevented the delivery of reserve jet fuel. Officials at Orlando International Airport on Sunday, Dec. 11, 2022 reassured visitors that contingency plans were in place.

 RICARDO RAMIREZ BUXEDA/ORLANDO SENTINEL via AP

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Officials at Orlando International Airport say bad weather has prevented the delivery of reserve jet fuel, prompting fears that visitors to the nation’s seventh-busiest airport could face delays.

Airport officials on Sunday reassured visitors that contingency plans are in place. In a tweet, airport officials said that storms along the Gulf Coast had prevented the reserve fuel delivery over the weekend. The inclement weather had lifted and the ships had departed, airport officials said.

