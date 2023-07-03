Mass Shooting Baltimore

In this photo released by the Baltimore Police Department, police tape cordons off the area of a mass shooting incident in the Southern District of Baltimore, Maryland, early Sunday, July 2, 2023. Police say a number of people were killed and dozens were wounded in a mass shooting that took place during a block party just after midnight.

 BALTIMORE POLICE DEPARTMENT via AP

BALTIMORE (AP) — Gunfire erupted at a block party in Baltimore on Sunday — killing two people, wounding 28 and leaving an extensive crime scene that marred the U.S. holiday weekend, police said. Three of the wounded were in critical condition.

Baltimore Police Department Acting Commissioner Richard Worley told reporters there were a total of 30 victims during a press conference at the scene.

