Baltimore Block Party Shooting

Resident Ashley Johnson speaks with Baltimore Police officers about the mass shooting incident in the Southern District of Baltimore, Monday, July 3, 2023. Police say a number of people were killed and dozens of others were wounded in a shooting that took place during a block party just after midnight on Sunday.

 NATHAN HOWARD/AP PHOTO

BALTIMORE (AP) — Authorities searched Monday for the suspects who opened fire during a holiday weekend block party in Baltimore that killed two people, wounded 28 others and prompted one resident to jump into action when she found a wounded teenage girl on her doorstep.

Police identified the deceased as 18-year-old Aaliyah Gonzalez and 20-year-old Kylis Fagbemi. The 28 injured victims ranged in age from 13 to 32, with more than half younger than 18, officials said.

Recommended for you