TALLAHASSEE — A proposal that seeks to prevent Florida colleges and universities from requiring people to complete “political loyalty” tests began moving in the state House Tuesday, as the bill’s sponsor pointed to what he called a “monoculture” on campuses.

The House Postsecondary Education & Workforce Subcommittee advanced the measure (HB 931) in a 12-5 vote along party lines on the opening day of the 2023 legislative session.

