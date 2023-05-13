Asia Cyclone

This satellite image provided by India Meteorological Department shows storm Mocha intensify into a very severe cyclonic storm. 

 INDIA METEORLOGICAL DEPARTMENT via AP

DHAKA, Bangladesh (AP) — Authorities in Bangladesh and Myanmar prepared to evacuate hundreds of thousands of people Friday, warning them to stay away from coastal areas as a severe cyclone churned in the Bay of Bengal.

Cyclone Mocha is expected to hit land on Sunday with wind speeds of up to 100 miles per hour and gusts up to 110 mph between Cox’s Bazar in Bangladesh and Kyaukpyu in Myanmar, India’s Meteorological Department said.

