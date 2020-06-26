SEBRING — Demolition work began this week to remove a bank drive-thru teller building on a property that will become a public parking lot in downtown Sebring.
The property at 1960 Lakeview Drive, Lot 5, which is also bordered by Franklin Street, was purchased by the City of Sebring for $200,000 in January.
When the City of Sebring was looking to purchase the property it was noted it has strategic development value for the city as it is in close proximity to many city-owned properties: City Pier Beach, Jack Stroup Civic Center, Highlands Art League and the Highlands Lakeside Theatre.
Earlier in the year it was hoped the project would be completed in June, but Community Redevelopment Agency Executive Director Kristie Vazquez said Thursday, “The timetable was dependent on the subcontractor availability to start the project. We anticipate for the project to be completed by the end of August pending subcontractor availability.”
The City of Sebring had a proposed plan for the property showing angled parking and straight-in parking with both layouts having about 140 parking spaces. Mayor John Shoop said the parking layout will remain the same with angled parking.
The four parking pods will remain and will be resurfaced for now, he said.
The area where the bank/teller structure is being removed will be a big grassed lot, Shoop said. When there is a festival or the triathlon, a big tent could be put up there.
The CRA is looking at the whole downtown waterfront plan, he said.
“Until they figure out what we really want to do with all that, instead of spending the money to make that a complete parking lot, it is just to restore it so people can park there now and make it nice and kind of leave it as it is and make that centerpiece a big grass parking lot,” Shoop said.
The property has been a Barnett Bank, Tropical State Bank and Bank of America.
The Sebring CRA Board approved of the improvements to the bank parking lot to include demolition of the teller building, installing sod and irrigation, and making enhancements to the parking lot surface, according to Vazquez.
In March the Community Redevelopment Agency Board awarded the demolition and parking lot improvements to Excavation Point, and the sod and irrigation work to All About Lawns.
The Excavation Point proposal for the teller building demolition totaled $29,410, which, along with the structure demolition, includes importing 225 cubic yards of fill and sodding about 25,500 square feet. The proposal for milling and resurfacing the parking lot, which includes curb and gutter work, totaled $45,589.
The All About Lawns proposal for installing irrigation and sod totaled $14,000.