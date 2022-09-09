APTOPIX Border Wall Fundraiser

Former White House strategist Steve Bannon arrives at the Manhattan district attorney’s office to surrender himself to New York authorities, Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022, in New York.

 EDUARDO MUNOZ ALVAREZ/AP PHOTO

NEW YORK (AP) — Former President Donald Trump’s longtime ally Steve Bannon pleaded not guilty Thursday to charges of duping donors who gave money to build a wall on the U.S.-Mexico border — a state-level reboot of a federal case that ended with a presidential pardon last year.

Defense lawyer David Schoen entered the plea for Bannon, 68, at his arraignment on charges including money laundering, conspiracy and fraud related to the “We Build the Wall” campaign. Bannon is the second person to be pardoned by Trump and later charged by the Manhattan district attorney’s office for the same alleged conduct.

