SEBRING — Staff and corporate representatives from Banyan Treatment Centers welcomed the community Tuesday during the open house of Banyan Sebring, an inpatient adult treatment center.
Banyan Southeast Regional Director Christopher Kaufteil said, “We have a lot of people here today. We were looking forward to a really good turnout. We help all walks of life here and we are really looking to make a difference.”
The facility will offer inpatient treatment for substance use, mental health, and co-occurring disorders. The detox and residential facility has 40 beds, a swimming pool, a volleyball court, and many more amenities.
During the tour of the facility, Kaufteil noted the activity sheet in the hallway had many entries for each day. They want the patients to participate and have a busy day. There are a lot of hours of therapy.
The programs at Banyan Sebring will have a 21- to 28-day duration with separate treatment teams for those struggling with drug addiction and those struggling with mental illness, Kaufteil said. The “partial” or outpatient programs are offered at Banyan’s South Florida locations.
The Banyan Sebring “substance use program” includes medically assisted detox for patients who are physically and chemically dependent on substances as well as residential care for patients with substance use, mental health, or co-occurring disorders.
The mental health program at Banyan Sebring treats disorders such as, but not limited to, mood, thought, and anxiety disorders, schizophrenic disorders, bipolar disorders, and post-traumatic stress disorder.
Bayan Sebring will have a staff of about 60, Kaufteil said, noting it is a 24-hour facility.
Banyan Treatment Center’s 15 locations include five other centers in Florida — in Stuart and South Florida.
The 18,000-square-foot building at 1062 Lake Sebring Drive previously housed the Next Generation Village, a teen treatment facility, operated by Advanced Recovery Systems. It opened in August 2015 and closed a few months ago.
Kaufteil said Banyan Treatment Centers purchased the Sebring property about four months ago.
Banyan Treatment Centers’ corporate headquarters is in Pompano Beach.