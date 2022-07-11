SEBRING — Banyan Treatment Centers is set to open its 15th location in Sebring offering substance use disorder and mental health treatment with detox and residential levels of care.
Banyan will be hosting an Open House event 11 a.m. — 4 p.m., July 12, at Banyan Sebring, 1062 Lake Sebring Drive for those in the community interested in meeting the team and learning more. To RSVP, visit www.banyansebring.eventbrite.com.
Banyan Sebring will open next week, a staff member said Wednesday.
The facility will offer inpatient treatment for substance use, mental health, and co-occurring disorders, according to a press release. This detox and residential facility has 40 beds, a swimming pool, a volleyball court, and many more incredible amenities.
The Banyan Sebring “substance use program” includes medically assisted detox for patients who are physically and chemically dependent on substances as well as residential care for patients with substance use, mental health, or co-occurring disorders.
The mental health program at Banyan Sebring treats disorders such as but not limited to mood, thought, and anxiety disorders, schizophrenic disorders, bipolar disorders, and post-traumatic stress disorder.
The staff at Banyan Treatment Centers is comprised of doctors, nurses, master’s level therapists, and behavioral health technicians, and we are equipped to treat the many different forms of addiction and co-occurring disorders. Each of the facilities offer around-the-clock care and supervision, ensuring the safety and support of our patients at all times.
Banyan Treatment Center’s 15 locations include five other centers in Florida — in Stuart and South Florida.
The 18,000 square-foot building at 1062 Lake Sebring Drive previously housed the Next Generation Village, a teen treatment facility, operated by Advanced Recovery Systems. It opened in August 2015 and closed a few months ago.