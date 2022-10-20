Missing WWI Vet Guilty Plea

In this image by the District Attorney’s Office of the Queens borough of New York, anthropologist Dr. Bradley Adams, of the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner, examines buried human remains of World War I veteran George Seitz, on March 12, 2019. Martin Motta, a 75-year-old New York City man, pleaded guilty Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2022, to manslaughter in the 1976 killing of Seitz, whose dismembered remains were found in 2019, Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz said Wednesday, Oct. 19.

 OFFICE OF THE CHIEF MEDICAL EXAMINER via AP

NEW YORK (AP) — A 75-year-old New York City man pleaded guilty to manslaughter in the 1976 killing of a World War I veteran whose dismembered remains were found in 2019.

Martin Motta’s guilty plea Tuesday in the death of George Seitz represented the first successful use of genetic genealogy by any of the city’s prosecutors, Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz said. Seitz had been a customer at the Queens barbershop where Motta worked.

