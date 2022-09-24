Medieval Manuscript

This photo provided by Will Sideri shows a 700-year-old manuscript that was used in the Beauvais Cathedral in France. Sideri bought the medieval manuscript for $75 at an estate sale on Sept. 3, 2022, in Waterville, Maine. An expert on manuscripts said the document, first reported by the Maine Monitor, could be worth as much as $10,000.

 WILL SIDERI via AP

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — A bargain hunter who went to an estate sale in Maine to find a KitchenAid mixer, a bookshelf or vintage clothing walked away with a 700-year-old treasure.

Instead of a kitchen appliance, Will Sideri stumbled upon a framed document hanging on a wall. It had elaborate script in Latin, along with musical notes and gold flourishes. A sticker said 1285 AD. Based on what he’d seen in a manuscripts class at Colby College, the document looked downright medieval.

Recommended for you