Los Angeles Park Shooting

Police officers stand near the scene of a shooting at Peck Park in San Pedro, Calif., Sunday, July 24, 2022. 

 RINGO H.W. CHIU/AP PHOTO

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A dispute at a Los Angeles park at or near an apparently unpermitted car show led to a barrage of gunshots that left two people dead and five wounded, authorities said.

The LA Police Department said the shooting occurred around 3:50 p.m. Sunday at Peck Park in LA's San Pedro neighborhood. At the time, an estimated 500 people were in the park and many ran for cover when the shooting began.

Recommended for you