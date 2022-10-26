NEW YORK (AP) — Ballet dancer, choreographer and actor Mikhail Baryshnikov, who famously defected from the Soviet Union nearly a half-century ago, called Alexei Navalny “insanely brave” as a human rights group awarded the jailed Russian opposition leader its annual prize.

The New York-based Train Foundation gave its 2022 “Civil Courage Prize” to Navalny in absentia, in a ceremony at New York University on Monday night.

Recommended for you