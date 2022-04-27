AVON PARK — A baseball museum is proposed for downtown Avon Park to highlight the City of Charm’s rich history of the game, including high-profile Major Leaguers.
At Monday’s City Council meeting, Ronald Sevigny said several weeks ago a large group of citizens met at the Depot Museum and developed the idea to build a baseball museum in Avon Park that would be called, The Thomas “Flash” Gordon Baseball Museum.
“Thomas was such a well-known baseball personality – 21 years of Major League Baseball, a great pitcher,” Sevigny said. “He has got over 100 wins, over 100 saves and over 100 holds. He is the only player in Major League Baseball that has that record.
“He is a well-known individual in baseball, someone who could attract people to Avon Park. The idea for putting his name on the museum is to make our museum attractive to people out of the community and who have never been to our community.”
Sevigny gave examples of successful, small town baseball museums such as the Royston, Georgia Ty Cobb museum and the Fargo, North Dakota Roger Maris museum.
The Avon Park baseball museum would also highlight the accomplishments of other Major Leaguers from the community, such as Hal McRae.
Sevigny noted that Babe Ruth and Lou Gehrig played in town and the St. Louis Cardinals had spring training in Avon Park. Also, Avon Park had eight amazing high school baseball state championships.
“No town our size has that kind of record,” he said. “We have a lot of stories we could tell in that museum. It could be a very great experience for anybody coming into our town.”
Sevigny showed a blueprint for a proposed 1,600 square-foot addition on the south side of the Depot Museum, which he noted is city property.
They were hoping to build it with private funding and grant funding for about $250,000, but they had an estimate for $400,000, he said, noting that, with the high building costs, this is the worst possible time to do something like this.
Mayor Garrett Anderson said the general overview of the proposed museum looks good.
“Mr. Sevigny and his people have done a great job so far,” he said. “It would bring people downtown, so that is a good thing.”
Deputy Mayor Jim Barnard said, “I like baseball so I would like to see it happen.”
Sevigny noted there is a 21-member committee working on the effort to make it happen.