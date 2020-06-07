SEBRING — The last couple of months have seen Americans staying indoors and socially distancing themselves from others. Some took this uninterrupted alone time to finish that novel they were working on and get it ready for publication. Three such individuals share more than a love for the written word. They also share a connection to Highlands County.
A Lake Placid resident for the past 20 years and writer of Urban and issue-driven fiction, B. Benedict Braddock just released his new book, “The Common Life of Casey Malone.”
A bit different from Braddock’s usual works, “The Common life of Casey Malone” depicts the life of a young woman who must deal with bullying, abuse and domestic violence. “There is some adult language as well as non-graphic scenes of abuse that some readers may find disturbing,” said Braddock.
The book released this past April and has already seen success in Europe, Australia as well as the United States.
“The Common Life of Casey Malone” is available in print and as an e-book on Amazon.com or by searching Author B. Benedict Braddock on Facebook.
Former Highlands News-Sun reporter Gary Robert Pinnell used the time in quarantine to finish his debut novel, “To Daddy, Who I Never Loved.”
While technically a fiction novel, Pinnell’s book is based on his real life experience of hitchhiking to California from Oklahoma. When at age 15 he made the decision to leave home and find his birth father.
“When I was 15, I was unhappy,” said Pinnell. “I was bullied in high school, another condition I thought was unique to me. I had also been bullied by my older brother since birth.”
Pinnell found his father’s P.O. Box and with $25 in his pocket, hitchhiked 1,700 miles. “When I found him, he said, ‘Don’t you have any gumption? Go back to your mama. Don’t you know I don’t want you?’”
Now retired at 67 and living back in Oklahoma, Pinnell is ready to show the world what has been eight years in the making. “When I was a newspaper reporter, I wrote one or two stories a day, 250 words each, five days a week, for about 35 years,” said Pinnell. “That’s 13,000 stories, my handy-dandy Apple computer calculator tells me. But that’s different from plotting and writing a 70,000, 320-page novel. So one of the purposes of writing ‘To Daddy, Who I Never Loved,’ was to learn how to write a novel.”
Now that his debut novel is out, Pinnell looks to his next book. “My Mac holds files for about 50 novels or non-fiction books I plan to write in the future. Of course, I’m 67, so I may not finish them all.”
“To Daddy, Who I Never Loved” is available on Amazon.com as an e-book and the paperback will be available in September or it can be found through Pinnell’s website, GaryRobertPinnell.com.
Former Sebring resident Philip J. Reed is gearing up for the release of his non-fiction book about the classic survival horror video game, “Resident Evil.”
“I pitched it to Boss Fight Books with the mindset that Resident Evil is silly and we could chuckle about it and crack jokes as we explored its methods and its history,” said Reed. “but in all honesty it held up far better than I expected.”
Now a writer living in Denver, Colorado and working for the federal government, he was a Sebring resident until 2012. “I had a nice little apartment on Dinner Lake. Just about every day after work I’d head out there and read by the water as the sun set. It was very peaceful and I miss that.”
Inspired to write one kind of book about Resident Evil, Reed said that what he ended up with was a very different book altogether. While putting together a chapter on the notoriously bad voice acting, for instance, he was able to get the scoop from the voice actors themselves and found out that there was a very good reason that the voice acting was so horrendous back then.
“The fact is that I was inspired to write one kind of book, and ended up writing something much different, much better, and much more interesting,” Reed said. “These stories were there for the taking. I was lucky enough to be the guy who asked to hear them.”
When he’s not working for the federal government or researching a 25-year-old video game, Reed manages his website, NoiselessChatter.com. “I manage Noiseless Chatter, where I write long form critical analyses of things that probably don’t deserve it,” said Reed. “I even analyzed every episode of ALF, which has likely put me on a watch list. Searching Noiseless Chatter on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter will lead you to my social profiles.”
“Resident Evil” will be available in August in both paperback and e-book from Boss Fight Books, Amazon.com and other booksellers.
“Writing has always been my main hobby and outlet,” said Reed. “I’ve been lucky enough to write professionally for around 20 years now, both criticism and fiction. Not that anyone pays me to write the fiction…”