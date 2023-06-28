Bates Security has been recognized as the 32nd largest security provider among approximately 12,000 electronic security companies nationwide.
June 28, 2023
Bates Security has been recognized as the 32nd largest security provider among approximately 12,000 electronic security companies nationwide.
Central Security in Lake Placid was recently merged with Bates Security.
Since 2021, Bates Security has risen five positions from 37th to 32nd in this annual report that ranks the largest commercial and residential security firms in the U.S. Jeremy Bates, president of Bates Security, explained, “With such a great team at Bates Security we continue to grow the business and exceeding our expectations. It’s an honor to see everyone’s hard work recognized in these rankings as one of the top companies in the country.”
Bryan Bates, vice president of Bates Security, echoed a similar sentiment. “The SDM ranking is something that we look forward to every year, and we continue to strive to improve how we can best serve commercial and residential customers,” he said.
Since 2008, Bates Security has been ranked on the SDM 100 Report, each year gaining a higher ranking. Bates Security enjoys year-over-year growth due to continuous support from customers, dedication of the employees across all branches, and acquisitions of companies. The Bates Security brands continue to grow and protect communities across the Southeast in Kentucky, Florida, and Georgia.
Jeremy Bates said, “We’d like to take this opportunity to say how thankful we are to all of the team members who made this possible. Thanks to them, we have the opportunity to continue to serve our clients with the high level of service and dedication they are accustomed to.”
