SEBRING — Just like that, no more bats for a downtown building that was an unwelcomed home for a time for the flying and messy mammals.
A code enforcement case was initiated after a complaint was filed about the building at 304 Circle Park Drive, which is owned by Domenic Lombardo and his wife.
There is a little triangular courtyard between the two properties, which was where the bats congregated when they were on the outside of the building. A nuisance accumulation case was initiated due to the bat droppings.
At a December City Council meeting, Police Chief Karl Hoglund said the Lombardos had spent $9,000 toward getting the extermination done, but he was not sure if they would get to the “finish line” from a compliance perspective.
A biologist with the Florida Wildlife Commission said bat guano (droppings) on the ground or in the air do not pose a health hazard, Hoglund noted.
On Tuesday, Sebring Police Cmdr. Curtis Hart said the Lombardos brought the property into compliance prior to a Code Enforcement hearing so the case was closed. They have done everything they were expected to do to rid the building of the bats.
“We didn’t hear any or see any more signs of the bats in the building and he [Lombardo] had done a lot of stuff to keep the bats out of there,” Hart said.
Lombardo put some plaster up on the outside walls and cleaned all the mess up off the ground and the sides of the building, Hart said. Hopefully the bats have moved on.