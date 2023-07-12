The effort to establish a baseball museum in Avon Park is in a waiting period until word is received on the chance to secure a state grant to help fund the project.
Local baseball fan Ronald Sevigny said they achieved the goal of raising $200,000 from private donations in the effort to hopefully get a $200,000 grant.
The $400,000 total funding would pay for the construction of the expansion to the Depot Museum to accommodate the anticipated baseball museum.
The grant application has been submitted, but now it’s a waiting period until Oct. 4 when the baseball museum group learns how the application scored. The score will indicate the chance of actually being awarded the grant.
“If we can score 80 or above then we should be in pretty good shape, but then next spring the Legislature has to approve funding for the grants that score over 80,” Sevigny said. “So, assuming they fund the grants then we really don’t get money until next year ... June or July of next year before we actually get the $200,000 grant we are applying for.”
In addition to the large state grant, Sevigny said the committee has applied for many smaller grants because more funding will be needed to build and complete the expansion for the baseball museum.
“The building itself will be about $400,000 and we figure it will take another $100,000 to do the interior – cabinets, display cases, which are all pretty expensive stuff,” he said.
“We are still fundraising and making progress on that,” Sevigny said. “We actually raised $163,000 from 126 donors for the first part of the grant and then we have a commitment for over $50,000 of in-kind [donated goods and services], which went toward the grant application.
“We are kind of holding our breathe on the grant, that’s the big thing right now,” he said. “So on Oct. 4 we have to go to Tampa to defend our grant application and get scored. We are just hoping everything goes smooth on that.”
The grant panel will give the grant score to the baseball museum group, which will then have an opportunity to make its case to improve its score and chances for securing a grant, Sevigny said.
“It is kind of frustrating because we have all this energy, but right now we just have to be patient,” he said.
Donations can be made to The Historical Society of Avon Park, The Depot Museum, 3 N. Museum Ave., Avon Park, FL 33825.
The Thomas “Flash” Gordon Experience, which is slated to be built as a 1,600-square-foot expansion to the Avon Park Depot Museum, will feature 100 years of Avon Park’s rich history of baseball, both at the youth and professional level.
Gordon, who grew up in Avon Park, was a three-time all-star player. He had an impressive 21-year career in Major League Baseball. He is the only MLB pitcher with over 100 wins, over 100 saves and over 100 holds.