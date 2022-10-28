Climate Battle of the Alps

A man stands in a glacier cave at the Sardona glacier, July 27, 2022, in Vaettis, Switzerland. The melting glacier has revealed a cave. Faced with increasing demand for alpine water resources at a time of accelerating glacier melt, policymakers from 8 European countries are meeting in Switzerland to prevent a dispute over diminishing water resources from the highest peaks in the Alps.

 GIAN EHRENZELLER/KEYSTONE via AP, FILE

BRIG, Switzerland (AP) — A battle is brewing around Europe’s rooftop over the planet’s most precious resource.

Bountiful for centuries, the crystal-clear waters issuing from the Alps could become increasingly contested as climate change and glacier melt affect the lives of tens of millions in the coming years: Italy wants them for crop irrigation in the spring and summer. Swiss authorities want to hold up flows to ensure their hydroelectric plants can rev up when needed.

