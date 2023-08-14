Battle of the Bands, Inc. and its new president are planning a “You Served Us. We Serve You,” event on Nov. 10, the day before Veterans Day, in Avon Park.
Ray (J.R.) Young is now the president of Battle of the Bands with Ryan Hartwig serving as vice president.
The non-profit organization currently has four board members and two probational board members, Young said.
With approval by the Avon Park City Council on Monday, Battle of the Bands is planning an event to feed the veterans. The event will include a car show, vendors and a band with live music on Museum Avenue.
The council’s agenda shows the request from the Battle of the Bands is to host the event at the Community Center from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.
Also, the organization is requesting the closure of Museum Avenue and for the use of the Community Center and the center’s parking lot.
They are requesting waiver of the fees for the use of the Community Center, which is $350 with a deposit of $200.
Anna Marie Feeney, who started Battle of the Bands and Vet Jam more than 10 years ago, died in a car accident in 2021.