Many people are acquainted with the Highlands County Family YMCA in Sebring. But there is also a lot who do not know the kinds and volume of programs the group offer. Tuesday night, the Highlands Tea Party will host Dimitri Bassaun, who is the director of Health & Wellness for the YMCA.

The YMCA’s stated mission is to put Christian principles into practice through programs that build healthy spirit, mind and body for all. Every day, the organization works with local residents to ensure that all may have the opportunity to learn, grow and thrive.

Recommended for you