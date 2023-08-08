Many people are acquainted with the Highlands County Family YMCA in Sebring. But there is also a lot who do not know the kinds and volume of programs the group offer. Tuesday night, the Highlands Tea Party will host Dimitri Bassaun, who is the director of Health & Wellness for the YMCA.
The YMCA’s stated mission is to put Christian principles into practice through programs that build healthy spirit, mind and body for all. Every day, the organization works with local residents to ensure that all may have the opportunity to learn, grow and thrive.
“The Family Y serves children, families, adults, and senior citizens,” Baussan said. “Our mission has been and will always be to strengthen the foundations of our community.”
Their programs include everything from chair yoga to cycling and karate. At the pool, classes range from water aerobics to private swim lessons.
“This is part of our series that helps residents find out about local programs and activities,” event scheduler John Larsen said.
The Highlands Tea Party meets Tuesdays at the Vietnam Veterans Hall, 33565 Grand Prix Drive (behind the Sebring Walmart). Doors open at 5 p.m.; meetings commence at 6 p.m.