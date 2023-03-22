Editor’s note: Seven young ladies from across Highlands County were nominated for the Champion for Children Youth Award presented in February. While only one could receive the honored title, all of the finalists were outstanding in their own way. In the coming days, the Highlands News-Sun will feature each of the finalists and the winner. This is the second in the series.

SEBRING — The School Board of Highlands County and the Champion for Children Foundation presented their 4th Annual Champion for Children Awards on Feb. 23rd. Highlands County youth are nominated for this honor for their dedication of service to others, positive behavior, strong character and having a meaningful impact in their community.

