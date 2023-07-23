Teacher of the Year

Highlands County Superintendent of Schools Brenda Longshore, from left, School Board Chair Donna Howerton, Florida Teacher of the Year Finalist Kayla Jackson, and School Board Member Isaac Durrance, attend Thursday’s Florida Teacher of the Year awards in Orlando.

 COURTESY PHOTO

Highlands County was represented well by Kayla Jackson at the Florida Teacher of the Year awards Thursday evening in Orlando, but it was a Bay County educator who was named the Sunshine State’s top teacher.

Florida Education Commissioner Manny Diaz, Jr. named Adrianna Swearingen, a media specialist from Bay County, as the 2024 Florida Teacher of the Year. The Florida Teacher of the Year program recognizes outstanding educators in the state and celebrates their achievements.

