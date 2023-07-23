Highlands County was represented well by Kayla Jackson at the Florida Teacher of the Year awards Thursday evening in Orlando, but it was a Bay County educator who was named the Sunshine State’s top teacher.
Florida Education Commissioner Manny Diaz, Jr. named Adrianna Swearingen, a media specialist from Bay County, as the 2024 Florida Teacher of the Year. The Florida Teacher of the Year program recognizes outstanding educators in the state and celebrates their achievements.
“With Adrianna’s remarkable dedication, innovation and commitment to student success, she has set an exemplary standard for educators statewide,” said Commissioner of Education Manny Diaz, Jr. “Adrianna embodies the qualities of an exceptional teacher and serves as an inspiration to fellow educators and students alike.”
Highlands County high impact educator Kayla Jackson, of Avon Park, was one of the five finalist for 2024 Florida Teacher of the Year.
Jackson has served as a fifth-grade math and science teacher at Memorial Elementary School in Avon Park and has been recognized as a high impact teacher multiple years in a row. That designation indicates her students have achieved significant learning gains on state assessments.
The Heartland of Florida was well represented at the state level, as along with Jackson, there were finalists from Hardee and Hendry counties.
The five Teacher of the Year finalists will each receive a $20,000 bonus.
All finalists have demonstrated a deep passion for teaching and have made a significant impact in their respective classrooms and school communities, according to the Florida Department of Education. Their commitment to nurturing young minds and inspiring fellow educators has set them apart as exemplary role models for both students and teachers.
Swearingen will receive a $50,000 award from the state of Florida. She will also serve as the Christa McAuliffe Ambassador for Education for one year, advocating for students and representing Florida’s remarkable teaching community.
In addition, Swearingen will receive a tuition waiver to pursue a graduate degree from the Florida State University College of Education and a two-year Florida College scholarship from the Florida Prepaid College Savings Plan to present to a student of her choice.