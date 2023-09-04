Veteran transport

An Emergency Management Technician guides a veteran toward an ambulance at C.W. Bill Young VA Medical Center, Aug. 29. Multiple services coordinated for the safe transport of 147 veterans to safer locations prior to Hurricane Idalia.

 ROB FRAZIER/BAY PINES VA HEALTHCARE SYSTEM

BAY PINES — Bay Pines VA Healthcare System welcomed 141 Veterans back to the C.W. Bill Young VA Medical Center, following their evacuation in preparation for Hurricane Idalia, Sept. 1.

On Tuesday, Aug. 29, leadership made the decision to begin evacuation of Veterans who were in-patients in the hospital and residents from the Community Living Center. Coordination between Bay Pines VA, and multiple VA Medical Centers across Florida – along with the Florida Department of Veterans Affairs – allowed the organization to safely transport 146 Veterans within 24 hours.

