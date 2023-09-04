BAY PINES — Bay Pines VA Healthcare System welcomed 141 Veterans back to the C.W. Bill Young VA Medical Center, following their evacuation in preparation for Hurricane Idalia, Sept. 1.
On Tuesday, Aug. 29, leadership made the decision to begin evacuation of Veterans who were in-patients in the hospital and residents from the Community Living Center. Coordination between Bay Pines VA, and multiple VA Medical Centers across Florida – along with the Florida Department of Veterans Affairs – allowed the organization to safely transport 146 Veterans within 24 hours.
Coordinated efforts also provided for Bay Pines VA to send 170 employees – including nursing staff, physicians, and other clinical support staff – with veterans evacuated from C.W. Bill Young VA Medical Center.
Four veterans were discharged over the previous two days, and one veteran chose to remain at West Palm Beach for an upcoming appointment after the Labor Day weekend.
“This was a team effort from all employees and every organization,” said Bay Pines VA Healthcare System Director/CEO Paul M. Russo. “I always believe that none of us is better than all of us, and the results of what we all did over the last week reinforce that belief.”
The breakdown of locations who supported the patient evacuation from C.W. Bill Young VA medical Center, along with the number of Veterans supported, is as follows:
▪ North Florida/ South Georgia VA Medical Center (Gainesville): 8
▪ Florida Department of Veterans Affairs (Lake Baldwin State Veteran Nursing Home): 16
▪ Orlando VA Medical Center: 62
▪ James A. Haley Veterans’ Hospital (Tampa): 30
▪ West Palm Beach VA Medical Center: 30
“The amount of coordination, teamwork, and professionalism across so many organizations over a short period of time is inspiring,” continued Russo. “I’m immensely proud of everyone involved and their devotion to serving veterans.”