After the big Black Friday sales, check out the small, local and independent businesses participating in Small Business Saturday (SBS), a day to celebrate small businesses and all they do for their communities.

Created in 2010 by American Express, Small Business Saturday – the day after Black Friday – is a perfect time to stop in and support your local independent business retailers. Better Business Bureau is pleased to support Small Business Saturday and urges people to support small businesses in their communities.

Recommended for you