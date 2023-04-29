Britain Politics BBC

A screen showing a news report through the windows of the BBC, after chairman Richard Sharp announced he was quitting as BBC chairman, in London, Friday April 28, 2023. The chairman of the BBC has resigned after a report found he breached the government rules governing public appointments. The publicly funded national broadcaster has been under pressure after it was revealed that Sharp, a Conservative Party donor helped arrange a loan for then-Prime Minister Boris Johnson in 2021, weeks before he was appointed to the BBC post on the government’s recommendation.

 JORDAN PETTITT/PA via AP

LONDON (AP) — The chairman of the BBC quit Friday after a report found he failed to disclose a potential conflict of interest over his role in arranging a loan more than two years ago for Boris Johnson, as scandals from the the former prime minister’s turbulent term continue to rattle U.K. public life.

The publicly funded national broadcaster has been under political pressure after it was revealed that Richard Sharp helped arrange the line of credit weeks before he was appointed to the BBC post on the government’s recommendation.

Recommended for you