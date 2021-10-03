LAKE PLACID — Coach Carl “Bubba” White played cornerback for Carson-Newman University in Jefferson City, Tennessee from 2001-2004. He returned to the Christian university to coach from 2017-2019 before coming to Lake Placid High School in 2019 where he is the current head football coach.
White adopted his way of coaching from his time at Carson-Newman. A style based around growth, humility, mental strength and God. This has included weekly sessions held at his home and a few words from a pastor before each game. “That’s what they did there,” White said. “It’s always been the model for our program.”
White wanted to help his players grow in every avenue of their life. “The team needs to be a reflection of me trying to grow every day. It just kind of took off.”
White said he sat down with his wife and discussed what it would look like for him, bringing that way of thinking, that way of living your life to his team. “It felt like God was putting it in our hearts,” said White. They created a flyer and put it out there for the team.
White began calling the meetings Growth Brothers, and they are completely optional for the kids. The first week there were 12 attendees, then 24 the next week. Last weekend, week 7, there were 27. “Now kids are asking to come,” said White.
White said he takes as many as want to go. They meet up at White’s home where White’s wife and mother-in-law cook and there is a new guest speaker every week. At first, it was White sharing testimony about life, but now he is getting others to share with the group. “We welcome that to help them grow our faith,” said White.
Growth Brothers is kept completely separate from the high school. It is open to players on the football team right now. White said he’d eventually like to accommodate more in the future, but for now just the football team. “Maybe one day in the future we can get that done. It’s helping them grow.”
The meetings are held every Wednesday night at 7 p.m. at White’s home. “We are a tight knit group,” White said. He tells the kids to be “intentional in everything we do.” Each day is about a different aspect of White’s way of thinking. Tuesday, for example, is about being intentional in everything, Thursday is about being thankful (humility), Wednesdays (meeting days) are all about growth and Fridays are a toughness day, that is about being mentally tough, not physically.
“That’s who we are,” White said. “Just trying to fight through this thing called life.”
Last Sunday, Sept. 26, a total of 27 kids showed up to Grace Bible Church-Highlands in Sebring to accept Christ. Of those 27, there were 17 who chose to get baptized that day. The others, including one coach, were on hand to support their teammates. “They’re supporting their brothers,” said White.
Dustin Woods, Pastor at Grace Bible Church-Highlands, speaks to the players before each game. “He’s doing this out of the kindness of their hearts, unrelated to school functions,” Woods said. “They have Bible study and a meal. Quite a few kids are making an effort to be there, having community together unrelated to football. The kids know God is going to be part of it and they choose to come.”
“Those who want to be there are,” said White. “Those who don’t, don’t.” This is a time for the kids to grow and learn, White said. “No pressure, it’s none of my business,” said White. “When you try to poke and prod it’s probably for selfish reasons. That’s not me.”
If a player isn’t interested in attending, White simply tells them “if not, I’ll see you in practice tomorrow. If you wanna come Wednesday, we’d love to have ya.”