SEBRING — The definitive origins of Valentine’s Day, a day celebrating love and romance, are shrouded in mystery. There is no single origin story. The Catholic Church refers to this saint as St. Valentine of Rome, in order to set him apart from the other saints with the moniker of Valentine or some other variation.
One possible St. Valentine of Rome was a priest in the third century who performed marriages for young lovers. He would perform them in secret after Emperor Claudius II outlawed marriage for young men. When discovered, Valentine was put to death. A second was Saint Valentine of Terni. He was a bishop who was also beheaded by Emperor Claudius II for attempting to help Christians escape Roman prisons where they were said to be beaten and tortured.
A third legend says that Saint Valentine of Rome sent the first “valentine” greeting himself from prison. He fell in love with a young woman who visited him every day in jail. Before his death, he sent her a letter and signed it, “From your Valentine.” This expression is still used today.
Including St. Valentine of Rome, there have been a dozen St. Valentines over the years, according to the Catholic Church. There was also a pope. One was a Spaniard, St. Valentine Berrio-Ochoa, who traveled to Vietnam and served as a bishop until he was beheaded in 1861. Pope Valentine served only 40 days around 827 A.D. The only female St. Valentine, Valentina, was a virgin who was martyred in Palestine in 308 A.D.
St. Valentine holds quite a few spiritual responsibilities from a wide-range of topics. He (or she) is called on to watch over lovers and is the patron saint of couples and marriages. However, he is also called upon for interventions for beekeeping, epilepsy, the plague, traveling and fainting.
Why celebrate Valentine’s Day in February? There is more than one theory about that as well. Some sources claim that the Christian Church chose that date in order to “Christianize” the pagan celebration known as Lupercalia. Celebrated on Feb. 15, Lupercalia was a fertility festival dedicated to celebrating the Roman god of agriculture Faunus, as well as Roman founders Romulus and Remus. Lupercalia was outlawed in the fifth century after Pope Gelasius declared St. Valentine’s Day to be Feb. 14.
There was not a record of romantic celebrations being held on Valentine’s Day until after 1375, thanks to medieval English poet Geoffrey Chaucer. In his poem “Parliament of Foules,” he links together the celebration of St. Valentine’s Day and the tradition of courtly love.
Because it was believed that birds began their mating seasons in mid-February, birds became symbols of Valentine’s Day along with the traditional hearts, red roses and Cupid.
Americans began to exchange hand-made valentines sometime in the early 1700s but they weren’t mass-produced until the 1840s. The Greeting Card Association estimates that 145 million Valentine’s Day cards are sent each year. This marks it as the second largest holiday for sending greeting cards, with number one being Christmas.